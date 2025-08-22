Week Zero Kicks Off Saturday For College Football

Let’s start with the news out of the Southeastern Conference.

With just days before the college football season begins in full.

Week Zero starts Saturday, but the SEC announcing it will move to 9 conference games in 2026 and added wrinkle to that, the league pledges to play 10 Power 4 conference game.

So in the case of Mizzou next year you’d have the 9 league games and then the out of conference game against the Kansas Jayhawks to get you to 10/1.

Dilemma could be how often Mizzou plays, maybe both Kansas and Illinois in non conference.

That would get you 11 out of the 12 potentially power conference games for the tankers, but certainly a win for college football fans today with bigger, more impactful matchups on a weekly basis in the SEC.