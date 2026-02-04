WM Phoenix Open Set For Thursday – LIV Announces Players To Get WG Rankings

In Golf, we’re entering a big week……the Waste management Phoenix Open now the the WM Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale Tees off tomorrow.

World number one Scotty Scheffler in the field.

He’s had a lot of success at this tournament.

But LIV golf opening this week as well, and they learned yesterday that their tournaments and their players are going to get official World Golf rankings points.

This is been a a real conundrum the last few years where they get no points and a lot of their players end up falling out of major golf tournaments, but they will now receive OWGR points.

The top ten in each live golf tournament will be getting points so we should be seeing more of their players at the majors.