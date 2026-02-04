Multiple Drug Arrests Reported by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office

At least three people from the lake area face various felony charges after recently being busted for illegal drugs.

Sheriff Chris Edgar says deputies teamed up on January 5th with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force to hit a residence in the Jeffries Road area of Montreal to discover a psilocybin mushroom growing operation and 184 controlled prescription drugs. Arrested was 51-year-old Lucie Stephens of Montreal who’s being held without bond.

On January 14th, a traffic stop on Beachwood Drive in Sunrise Beach uncovered meth and paraphernalia in the vehicle with a subsequent search of a nearby storage unit resulting in the seizure of 24.5 grams of meth. 52-year-old Paul Brotherton of Sunrise Beach was arrested and has since been released on a $5,000 bond.

And on January 20th, information was received about a suspected drug trafficker returning from Columbia to the lake area with about a third of a pound of meth. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office and the Mustang Drug Task Force were able to intercept and take 43-year-old Ricky Brown Junior of Osage Beach into custody. Brown is being held without bond.

Sheriff Edgar also says, if you suspect illegal drug activity near you not to hesitate contacting local law enforcement.