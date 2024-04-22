Worker Dangling from Billboard Rescued Without Serious Injury

A worker who was dangling in the air being held only by his harness after falling from a billboard walkway escapes any serious injuries over the weekend.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the incident happened shortly after 1:00 Saturday afternoon.

One ladder truck arrived on the scene to help support the worker until a second truck arrived and helped lower the worker into truck’s bucket and down to safety.

The rescue took about 8 minutes from the time the first units arrived on the scene. The worker was evaluated by Lake West Ambulance personnel and did not require transport to the hospital.