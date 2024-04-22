fbpx

Mon. Apr 22nd, 2024

 

Worker Dangling from Billboard Rescued Without Serious Injury

A worker who was dangling in the air being held only by his harness after falling from a billboard walkway escapes any serious injuries over the weekend.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the incident happened shortly after 1:00 Saturday afternoon.

One ladder truck arrived on the scene to help support the worker until a second truck arrived and helped lower the worker into truck’s bucket and down to safety.

The rescue took about 8 minutes from the time the first units arrived on the scene. The worker was evaluated by Lake West Ambulance personnel and did not require transport to the hospital.

Reporter Mike Anthony