Roadwork Begins On Osage Hills Road In Lake Ozark

The City of Lake Ozark has announced that Osage Hills Road will be closed between Isleworth Avenue and Osage River Bridge Road for repairs and reconstruction to the roadway.

Administrator Harrison Fry says those planning to enter or exit the Osage National Subdivision are able to use the Osage River Bridge Road entrance or exit onto 54 during the work.

Those living west of the Isleworth intersection are able to continue using Isleworth Avenue or the Osage Hills Road entrance at the Highway-54 roundabout.

The work was scheduled to begin earlier this morning (Monday, April 22).