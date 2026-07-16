World Cup Continues With Finals Set For Sunday In New York

The incredible World Cup continues and the finals are set for Sunday in New York as Argentina continues to live a charmed life.

They rally from 10 down to beat England yesterday by a score of 2 to one.

And again it’s messy not scoring the game-winning goal, but setting up the game-winning goal.

An incredible cross puts Argentina up for good in the waning moments of the match.

They very well could have gotten eliminated in the field of 32.

Instead, they’re standing tall with the chance to be repeat champions.

They’ll take on a Spain team that looked awfully good a couple of days ago in their victory against France.