World Series Continues After Yankees Avoid Sweep In Tuesday’s Game

Major League Baseball season isn’t over quite yet.

As the Yankees avoid the sweep last night in the World Series, they come from behind to beat the Dodgers by a score of 11-4.

It would be young shortstop Anthony Volpe getting the big hit in this ballgame, a grand slam in the third inning.

He’d score three runs, he’d steal a couple of bases in the win.

Austin Wells, Gleyber Torres also would go deep in the win for the Bronx Bombers.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers did get another home run from Freddie Freeman.

This guy is absolutely on fire.

His long ball put the Dodgers up for a brief time in the first inning.

But we will indeed have a Game 5.

It’s later tonight.

Jack Flaherty, Garrett Cole are starters from Game 1 back at it.

Flaherty, the former Cardinal, trying to clinch it for the Dodgers.