Benton County Listed As 1 Of 13 Counties Certified “Work Ready” Following Recognition Award

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) was recently recognized at the ACT Workforce Summit in Atlanta, Georgia for having 13 counties maintaining or achieving their Certified Work Ready Community status in the past year.

Missouri currently leads the nation with a total of 99 Certified Work Ready Communities and 112 communities that are participating and working towards certification.

“The ACT Work Ready Communities initiative helps local businesses find and hire qualified employees while Missourians seek quality jobs in their localities, ensuring strong local workforces across the state,” said Dr. Bennett Boggs, Commissioner of MDHEWD. “The partnerships that have formed among employers, educators, and workforce leaders in the 112 participating counties continues to create ample employment opportunities and build a strong economy in Missouri.”

The counties recognized for achieving or maintaining their Certified Work Ready Community status in the past year include Benton, Cooper, Greene, Lewis, Macon, Marion, Moniteau, Monroe, Ralls, Randolph, Stoddard, Sullivan and Worth. By participating, these communities identify skill gaps and quantify the skill level of its workforce and help educators build career pathways aligned with the needs of businesses and industries.

“Our goal is to reach 100 percent participation and 100 percent certification,” said Julie Carter, Director of the Office of Workforce Development. “The progress we have made in the past year shows we are well on our way toward attaining those goals.”

To be considered a Certified Work Ready Community, counties must gain support from businesses in the community and the workforce must earn ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificates. The certificates confirm to prospective employers that individuals have the essential work skills needed for success. More information about Certified Work Ready Communities, including information about how to get certified, is available on the MDHEWD website.

About the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development: The department works to empower Missourians with the skills and education needed for success. More information about MDHEWD can be found at https://dhewd.mo.gov or on Facebook and Twitter @MoDHEWD.