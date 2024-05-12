fbpx

Sun. May 12th, 2024

 

117 Med Students Graduate From Mizzou This Weekend

All News RSS Feed Front Page News School News Sunday, May 12th, 2024

The University of Missouri will be busier than usual this weekend with the graduations of 117 medical students.

The graduating class includes 26 who trained at the school’s Springfield Clinical Campus which serves as a public-private partnership with M-U, Cox Health and Mercy hospitals.

Arguably more impressive, 97% of the class received a residency program match meaning they were highly recruited as top resident physician candidates.

The commencement ceremony will feature different speakers including School of Medicine Vice Chair Doctor Shellaine Frazier and special honoree Gilbert Ross Junior-MD…the first urology resident at M-U in 1969 who also established the university’s kidney transplantation program.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News School News Sunday, May 12th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony