Wentzville Woman Injured After Hitting Wake In Bass Boat

A Wentzville woman is injured early Thursday afternoon when the bass boat she was riding in hit a wake causing the woman to fall within the boat.

The highway patrol says the location of where it actually happened is unknown other than reportedly being somewhere in Camden County.

The woman, 72-year-old Barbara Hopen was wearing a life jacket and suffered moderate injuries and was treated at Lake Regional Hospital.

The driver of the boat, 73-year-old Michael Hopen also from Wentzville, was not injured.