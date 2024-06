A 12-year-old from St. Elizabeth is seriously injured around 4:00 Friday afternoon in a U-T-V accident on Kemna Bridge Road, near Washington Street, in Miller County.

The highway patrol says the youngster failed to negotiate a curve overcorrecting twice sending the UTV off the roadway where it struck an embankment and overturned.

The 12-year-old boy was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries. He was flown to University Hospital.