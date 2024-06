A Dumas, Texas, teenager is seriously hurt in a Camden County UTV accident in the 1600 block of Marshal Road in Stoutland.

The highway patrol report says it happened around 2:00 Friday afternoon when 18-year-old Danielle Mason was riding the UTV along a trail on private property with her leg outside of the utility vehicle when she attempted a turn and was injured.

Mason was not wearing a helmet and was seriously hurt. She was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.