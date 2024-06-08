One Dead, Another Injured in Accident at Off Road Park in Morgan County

One person is dead and another injured following an ATV accident early Friday night at the Loop Off Road Park in Morgan County.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened when the ATV driven by 37-year-old Jacob Dye of Albany, Missouri, lost traction while climbing a hill before rolling down a hill ejecting Dye and his passenger, 36-year-old Shawna Dye, also from Albany.

Shawna Dye was pronounced dead at the scene. Jacob Dye suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Neither one was wearing a helmet at the time.