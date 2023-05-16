Lake Area Represented as National Police Week Continues

The lake area is represented in Washington D.C. as National Police Week continues.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire and a contingency from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office made the trip for the annual observance to recognize the fallen men and women of law enforcement.

Added to the memorial wall this year from Miller County was longtime Detention Sergeant Janelle Visser who passed in early 2022. Visser joined deputies Casey Shoemate and Sandra Wilson, also from Miller County whose names are already on the memorial.

Playing key roles in sponsoring National Police Week, which comes to an end next Monday, include: Concerns of the Police Survivors, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and the National Fraternal Order of Police.