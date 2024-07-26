Wentzville Man Seriously Hurt When Thrown from Waverunner at Lake of the Ozarks

One person allegedly failing to keep proper lookout is seriously hurt when the waverunner he was riding at a high rate of speed hit something in the water ejecting him from the vessel.

The highway patrol says it happened around 8:45 Friday morning (July 26, 2024) at the 6.8 mile mark of the Gravois Arm in Morgan County.

Personnel from the Gravois and Rocky Mount fire districts responded to the scene with Rocky Mount getting the man, 71-year-old Michael Malone of Wentzville, to an access point where he was then flown to University Hospital.

Malone was wearing a lifejacket at the time.