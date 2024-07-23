Dr. Lisa Thomas Appointed To Committee Fighting Illegal Immigration

A lake area representative, who’s in a battle to be re-elected to her district, has been appointed to a special committee to fight illegal immigration.

Dr. Lisa Thomas of the 123rd district, covering most of Camden County, was appointed to the Special Interim Committee on Illegal Immigrant Crimes.

The committee will focus on solutions to the Biden Administration’s lack of regard for legal immigration policies and the criminal activity that accompanies such lax policies.

Thomas is facing a challenge from Ballparks National General Manager and co-founder Jeff Vernetti, with the primary set for August 6th.