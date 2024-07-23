Candidates Forum Tonight In Lake Ozark With KRMS Radio & TV

The time has come for the KRMS Radio and TV candidate’s forum which is taking place tonight.

Candidates for several contested races have been invited to be part of the forum including: Camden County Commission-2, Camden County Sheriff, Miller County Commission Districts 1 and 2, Morgan County Sheriff, Morgan County Western District Commissioner, State Rep District 123, 26th Judicial Circuit Court Division 1, and Missouri Governor and Attorney General.

The KRMS Candidates Forum is taking place tonight at the Encore Lakeside Grill and Sky Bar starting at 5pm. For those who can’t make it in person, the forum will also be broadcast on KRMS Radio and KRMS TV, channel 32.11