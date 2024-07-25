Body of Missing Springfield Man Found in Camden County

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of the body of a Springfield man reported as missing earlier this week.

Sergeant Scott Hines says deputies responded Wednesday afternoon to a wooded area near the Old Kinderhook Golf Course after a family member with a volunteer search team located 58-year-old Brent Johnson.

Johnson was last seen on security video leaving the Lodge at Old Kinderhook going to his vehicle before disappearing which prompted the search.

Although foul play is not suspected, Johnson’s body was taken to Southwest Forensics for an autopsy.