Army Corps Of Engineers Working On Final Updated Master Plan For Truman Lake

The updated master plan controlling Truman Lake is starting to take shape.

According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, they are now soliciting public comments on the draft of the Master Plan, Environmental Assessment and FONSI.

Public meetings will be held to discuss changes to the document from the original 1988 Master Plan.

Residents can attend one of two meetings, the first on September 12th at the Warsaw Community Building and the other September 13 at the Lakeland R-3 School District.

Both meetings are taking place from 6PM to 8PM.

Officials say if you are unable to make one of the public meetings, you can still mail or e-mail in your comments.

To view a copy of the draft master plan, get the addresses for the meetings or the addresses to mail in your comments, see below:

About the Master Plan:

The Kansas City District is soliciting public comments on the draft Master Plan, Environmental Assessment and FONSI during a 30-day review and comment period from the date the document is posted. Public meetings will be held to discuss changes to the document from the 1988 Master Plan.

The public meeting dates to discuss the draft Master Plan for Harry S. Truman Lake have been changed as follows in order to ensure our visitors have ample time to review the draft Master Plan:

• September 12, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Warsaw Community Building, 181 W. Harrison Street, Warsaw, MO 65355

• September 13, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lakeland R-3 School District, 12530 Lakeland School Drive, Deepwater, MO 64740

If you are unable to make one of the public meetings, please send any comments to USACE, Harry S. Truman Dam & Reservoir Master Plan Revision, 15968 Truman Road, Warsaw, Missouri, 65355, or email harry.s.tuman@usace.army.mil.

A copy of the Harry S. Truman Dam and Reservoir draft Master Plan can be downloaded at https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/…/Harry-S…/Master-Plan/ under the section “Documents.”