A Macks Creek man is dead after a one-vehicle accident in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened at 7:25 Saturday night on Missouri-7 north of Tranquil Woods Road when the pickup driven by 61-year-old Martin Perez traveled off the roadway and overturned after Perez overcorrected twice.

Perez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the pickup and pronounced dead on the scene.