Massive Fire Destroys Historic Building in Lebanon (pic courtesy of Sleeper-Stoutland Volunteer Fire Depts)

A 100-year-old historic building in Lebanon is a total loss after going up in flames keeping personnel from several districts, including the lake area, busy Sunday night and during the overnight hours into today.

Firefighters responded to the Allen Building, formerly the H.D. Lee Building on Commercial Street about a block from Jefferson Avenue. The building, which pretty much took up a whole block, had been vacant for the past few years.

The cause of the massive blaze has not been announced and streets around the area were closed with fire personnel expected to remain on the scene for much of the day.

Firefighters from Mid-County, Osage Beach and Sleeper-Stoutland were among those providing mutual aid.