One Week Until Vote For Park Tax That Could Save Brumley Swinging Bridge

We are just a week away from a sales tax ballot issue which could, ultimately, decide the fate of a closed 90-year-old swinging bridge in Brumley.

The ballot issue is identified as a parks tax because that was the only way for the county to put the question to the voters.

“It is listed as a park tax, because Miller County…..Didn’t have any availability to list it otherwise.”

“Save the bridge” spokesperson Marlena Hatmaker also says, despite the issue being a parks tax, the wording is specific about where the proceeds would go.

“All the money will be spent to repair, and reopen, the historic Brumley Swinging bridge to local traffic.”

It’s estimated that the tax would generate around $2.5-million and will be collected for only four years.

The issue will be voted on county-wide in Miller County next Tuesday, April 2nd.