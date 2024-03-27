Former Mizzou Coach Heading To Missouri State Basketball

Well, we told you earlier in the week it was a possibility now looks to be a done deal.

Former Mizzou coach Conzo Martin returning to Springfield, returning to Missouri State to become the Bears men’s basketball coach.

Conzo was there for three years.

His final season, 2011, Missouri State won their only MVC regular season title.

He’s going to try and do it again, was fired by Mizzou at the end of the 2022 season.

Looks like John Calipari staying at Kentucky.

There were rumors that after the first round upset to Oakland, Calipari could be on the way out, but he’ll be back in Lexington next year.