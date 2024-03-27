Linn Creek Eying Opportunity To Bring In K9 For Police Department

The City of Linn Creek is hoping to soon be able to take “a bite out of crime” with a new K-9 officer.

Police Chief David Lobaugh says having a K-9 officer on his staff would be pretty handy especially to accommodate the number of traffic stops on hwy-54.

“We definitely believe we could use it on HWY 54 doing some interdiction. As you know we do about 90% of traffic just within our city is people coming through the Lake of the Ozarks.”

Chief Lobaugh also says the concept of having a K-9 is not a new concept for his department.

“It would definitely be convenient if we had our own K9 in general. I was also a K9 handler for man years Morgan County and I can see the need for it, in our city and our community as well.”

Total cost of bringing a K-9 to the department is around $20,000 which covers the K9, the training and patrol car modifications.

The city still needs another $18,000 to make it happen and has a goal for it to happen in the next 3-6 months.

Currently, K-9 interdictions in Linn Creek city limits are conducted, if available at the time, by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.