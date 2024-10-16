Lake Area Law Enforcement Sees Over 500 Combined Calls For Service This Past Week

We may be out of the traditional Memorial Day to Labor Day season, but law enforcement around the lake area remains busy.

There was a reported combined 566 calls for service for the week ending this past Saturday between the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Linn Creek, Camdenton and Sunrise Beach police departments.

The sheriff’s office says crime prevention checks and suspicious activity calls dominated the week for deputies who also initiated 76 traffic stops.

As for the PD’s included in the release, suspicious activity calls and traffic stops also dominated activity for the week.