2025 MBA Convention Being Held at Lake of the Ozarks

The 2025 Missouri Broadcasters Association Convention continues today at Lake of the Ozarks.

Broadcasters from around the state are at Margaritaville for the three-day convention which began on Thursday and will wrap up on Saturday.

On the agenda for the convention is the Hall of Fame Banquet later today which will feature the inductions of some pretty familiar names within the industry: Joe Buck, Bev Chapman, Ron Jacober, Jim Jackson, Dave Obergoenner and Si Siman.

The MBA convention will then wrap up Saturday night with the annual awards banquet.