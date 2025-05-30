Lebanon Police Investigate Shooting, Wrong-Way Driver on Interstate-44

Police in Lebanon are investigating a shooting which occurred during the early-evening hours on Wednesday followed by a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate-44 and a gunshot victim arriving at Mercy Hospital.

Chief Jerry Harrison says officers were first called to the 2200 block of Audrey Lane after the shooting report and determined the victim had driven himself to the hospital traveling the wrong way on ‘44’ striking a median cable along the way.

The victim was life-flighted to a regional hospital and the suspect’s car found at Gasconade Park. Occupants of the car were questioned but no arrests were made at the time.

Police are asking that witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident or suspected maroon four-door vehicle involved to call the department.