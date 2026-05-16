2026 Legislative Session Was More Productive Than 2025 For Missouri

The total tally may not be immediately available but heading into the final scheduled day, on Friday, this year’s legislative session in Missouri was more productive compared to last year.

That’s according to Ben Peters, Director of Communications for the House, who says 17 appropriation and 57 non-appropriations bills were truly agreed to and finally passed this year compared to 16 appropriation and 51 non-appropriation bills passed in 2025.

32 of the bills this year originated in the House and 25 in the Senate.