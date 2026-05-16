Community Cleanup Set For Morgan County Residents This Month

Another community cleanup at Lake of the Ozarks is on the calendar for later this month for residents of Morgan County.

The recycling and collection point will be 610 Alum Springs Road in Versailles.

Items to be accepted include furniture and clothing, electronic scrap, bulk debris, two appliances per home and up to four tires with a $2 per tire fee.

Household hazardous waste will not be accepted.

The recycling and collection effort will run from 8am until 2pm on Saturday, May 30th.