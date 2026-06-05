Mizzou Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Partly Announced

Well, the Mizzou basketball non conference schedule is coming together nicely.

Of course there is the rumored match up against the Saint Louis University Billikens in Saint Louis and the Marquette non conference neutral floor game up in Chicago.

Head coach Dennis Gates would go up and have a chance to coach in his hometown.

But an announcement yesterday certainly intriguing for Tiger basketball fans as they will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center.

That game will happen on December the 12th.

Nebraska winning their first NCAA Tournament game and they won two of them in program history this past March.

Cornhuskers have one of the best coaches in the country and Fred Hoiberg, the mayor.

Long time coach at Iowa State didn’t have as much success in the NBA with the Bulls.

But if there’s anything maybe we don’t like about this announcement, a lot of neutral floor games for the Tigers.

In fact, that previous weekend, Mizzou will play Kansas at the T-Mobile Center.

So in about a week, Tigers will be getting used to their temporary home in Kansas City.