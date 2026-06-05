Just 6 Buses Are Taken Out Of Service Lakewide Following School Bus Inspections

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced results of its annual school bus inspection program with only two lake area districts rising to the top with 100% of their respective fleets being approved.

School of the Osage presented 38 buses and Macks Creek presented eight buses with each district receiving 100-percent approval.

Camdenton R3 presented quite a few more buses, 78, with only two being ruled as defective but not to the point where they were taken out of service.

Other lake area districts scoring 90-percent or better approval were the Morgan County R1 and R2 districts while scoring 80-percent or better were the Eldon and Iberia districts. The Climax Springs, Miller R3, St. Elizabeth and Warsaw districts each received ratings below 70 percent.

All totaled in the lake area, more than 260 buses were presented with 29 found to be defective and six being taken out of service.

Statewide, there were 10,239 school buses inspected with 849 rated as defective and 283 taken out of service.