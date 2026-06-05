Chlorine Pumps Installed At All Four Well Water Sites In Eldon

With news of more E.coli issues and another water boil order issued for Eldon, the city has begun a temporary chlorination process by installing chlorine pumps and tanks at all four well sites.

The action allows disinfected water to fully circulate through the water towers and the entire distribution system as required by the Department of Natural Resources.

During the process, a stronger chlorine taste or smell, cloudy or slightly discolored water and water pressure changes might be noticed but are expected to only be temporary.

Any questions about what’s being done to remedy the problem can be directed to city hall.