Lake West Chamber Kids Fishing Derby This Weekend

If you’re looking for something to do with the younger kids this weekend, then the 14th Annual Fishing Derby being put on by the Lake West Chamber of Commerce just might do the trick.

“We’d love to see about 100 kids out there. It’s free to fish. All we ask is that you do have to have a parent with you and you do need to have a life jacket and a fishing pole and come on out and we’ll get you signed up.”

Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman also says bait will be provided and prizes will be awarded.

The fishing derby is taking place at Captain Ron’s on Sunday, which is also Grandparents’ Day.

More info:

Free Kid’s Fishing event for all anglers from ages 5 to 14. The Lake West Chamber’s 14th Annual Kid’s Fishing Derby is Sunday, September 7th, 2025, at Captain Ron’s. Registration from 12pm – 1pm, fishing from 1pm – 3pm.

The event is free and open to the public. Guidelines: 1) Every child must wear a life jacket 2) Bring a rod/reel (bait provided) 3) Parents or adult must be with children 4) Fishing from Captain Ron’s docks or shoreline only please! Great Fun & Prizes for all Participants!

Thank you to the many volunteers and businesses who help with event setup, registration, and donation of supplies and prizes. For more information on the 13th Annual Kid’s Fishing Derby, visit our website lakewestchamber.com or check us out on Facebook at Facebook.com/LakeWestChamber.

Captain Ron’s

82 Aloha Ln

Sunrise Beach, MO

Lake West Chamber of Commerce

573-374-5852