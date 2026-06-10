Gas Leak Scare in Lake Ozark Forces Closure of Bagnell Dam Boulevard

Traffic using Bagnell Dam Boulevard from the HH-2-42 intersection down toward the strip was brought to a temporary standstill late Tuesday afternoon in the area of JJ Twigs.

The Lake Ozark Fire District says the call was received around 4:00 to the area after some work on a sidewalk project in front of Twigs apparently hit a gas line.

Traffic was blocked off in both directions while the gas company located and took care of the problem before the roadway was opened back up.

There were no injuries reported.