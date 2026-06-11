Another Drowning Reported at Lake of the Ozarks

Another drowning has been reported at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Southwest Camden County Fire District and the highway patrol says the call was received around 2:15 Wednesday afternoon to a reported missing person in the water near the Tunnel Dam Power Plant just off the Big Niangua Arm of the Niangua River.

Upon arrival, personnel from Southwest and the Mid-County Fire districts discovered that a 31-year-old man from Lebanon entered the water and became trapped in a low head dam. The man had already been removed from the water and CPR was in progress but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released and the incident remains under investigation.

The drowning is the fifth water-related incident of the year in the Southwest District.