Fatal House Fire Under Investigation in Tuscumbia

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is investigating the cause of a fatal house fire in Tuscumbia.

Fire personnel from multiple districts responded to 2018 Highway 52 around 6:00 Wednesday morning.

Once the fire was put out, the Miller County Coroner’s Office says a deceased individual was discovered inside and is presumptively identified as 69-year-old Thomas Snodgrass whose next of kin has been notified.

The fatal fire remains under investigation but, at the current time, there is no indication of suspicious circumstances surrounding either the fire or the death.