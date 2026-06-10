Edwards Man Flees from Benton County Deputy…Deputy Washed Off Low-Water Crossing During the Pursuit

A 55-year-old man from Edwards faces felony charges after running from a Benton County deputy who got caught during the pursuit in a flooded low-water crossing and swept downstream by the current.

The probable cause statement alleges the deputy recognized Bradley Kumberg in the parking lot of a Cole Camp business before initiating a pursuit with Kumberg who fled onto public roadways, gravel roads, through fields and into Pettis County before coming upon the flooded low water on Ringen School Road.

Kumberg was able to make it across the low-water while the deputy was not and was carried downstream while in the patrol car.

Kumberg abandoned the vehicle and got hit with one taser hook from another deputy before being able to flee into a wooded area.

At that point, the pursuit was discontinued so the deputy washed off the low-water could be located and rescued.

Kumberg was picked up from in a field by the highway patrol a couple days later in Pettis County. He’s formally charged with Aggravated Fleeing, Resisting Arrest and Property Damage for the patrol car which was totaled.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash-only.