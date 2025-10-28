Hormel Chicken Placed Under Recall For Metal Contamination

Another recall…this time it tastes just like chicken.

Hormel has recalled nearly 5-million pounds of chicken that may be contaminated with pieces of metal from a conveyor belt used during processing.

Hormel received complaints from foodservice customers including hotels, restaurants and others that serve food to people.

Small metal fragments were found in frozen chicken breast and thigh products, prompting the recall.

Read more here: https://www.hormelfoods.com/newsroom/press-releases/hormel-foods-sales-llc-issues-voluntary-class-1-recall-of-hormel-fire-braised-products/