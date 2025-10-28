Educational institutions, hazing and hairstyles were all part of a Senate Bill that was signed into law this August

Educational institutions, hazing and hairstyles were all part of a Senate Bill that was signed into law in August in Missouri.

Senate Bill 160 was pre-filed on Dec. 1; heard by the Missouri Senate Education Committee on Feb. 11; perfected on March 3; sent to the Missouri House of Representatives on March 6; sent to the executive branch on May 12; and signed into law on July 9.

Senator Brad Hudson of Cape Fair is the sponsor…

“Political, ideological or religious association? Any benefits that are available to other student groups, including access to campus facilities and communication channels?”

During discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate in March, Sen. Steven Roberts of St. Louis said he was worried about where this could lead…

“Are we making sure that we still have protections for our students and we’re not going too far? We’re not hand camping our universities from being unable to put restrictions on harmful groups?”

In addition to new language on student associations, this new law creates “Danny’s Law,” which relates to student hazing. This new law also creates the “Missouri Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (Missouri CROWN) Act,” which governs discriminatory practices in elementary and secondary educational institutions as they relate to protective hairstyles.

Senate Bill 160 became law on Aug. 28.

Of the 833 Missouri Senate bills, 64 Senate Joint Resolutions, 14 Senate Resolutions and 10 Senate Concurrent Resolutions introduced this year, 27 Missouri Senate Bills and two Senate Concurrent Resolutions, along with 37 Missouri House bills, two House Joint Resolutions and two House Concurrent Resolutions ultimately ended up passing. What about the rest? Over the next month, we will look at some of the measures that were not as successful this year, but could come back next session. We will then take time to look at those items that could be a part of the Second Regular Session of the 103rd General Assembly.

Lawmakers continue to pre-file legislation for the next regular legislative session. Pre-filed proposals will begin to receive their official bill numbers on Dec. 1.

The next regular legislative session will start in January.