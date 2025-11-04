MODOT Says Projects Across The Lake Area Are Nearing Completion

There seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel for a couple much-publicized roadway projects in the lake area.

That’s according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger who says the new roundabout at the intersection of 5-and-52 in Versailles may be done but the overall project still remains active, “We will be paving the temporary bypass to allow the contractor to replace the box culvert on 52 W of the intersection. So just a heads up out there that there’s still another traffic shift to take place.”

Elsewhere…daily closures continue for median guard rail cables to be installed along highway-54 in Miller County, traffic is shifted for work on the 54-west widening project in Camdenton and normal brush cutting operations are also underway around the lake area.