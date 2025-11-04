It’s Election Day Across The Lake Area For 3 Items On The Ballots

The polls are open and its election day around the lake area with only a few things appearing on the ballots.

In Camden County, patrons in the Macks Creek School District are deciding the fate of a question that would allow the district to issue $1.5 million in general obligation bonds without an increase in the current debt service levy.

Passage would allow for repairing and renovating district facilities.

In Morgan County, the Stover School District is asking patrons to approve an issue to increase the operating tax levy ceiling to $3.92.46 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for the purposes of renovations and improvements to district facilities.

If approved, the increase would be effective through 2045 before being decreased by the same amount starting in 2046.

And, also in Morgan County, State Fair is seeking a 10-cent increase in the operations levy to maintain, update and expand career training programs and to maintain and upgrade campus facilities.

The polls will close at 7:00-PM tonight.