Camden County Sheriff’s Office Celebrates Another Successful “Shop With A Cop” Event

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says this year’s “Shop With a Cop” event was another overwhelming success.

Members of the Sheriff’s Employee Association were joined by Department of Conservation officers and students from the law enforcement program at the Lake Career and Technical Center to converge on Walmart in Camdenton for the annual event.

By the time the shopping was over, 213 children in Camden County were on the receiving ends of their holidays being made bright thanks in-part (according to the sheriff’s office) to the community members, area businesses and volunteers for their donations and time put toward the effort.