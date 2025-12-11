Versailles Woman Accused Of Trying To Kill Three People Will Start Trial In 2026

The case of a Versailles woman accused of using rat poison and antifreeze to try killing three people will go to trial early next year.

The complaint filed in Morgan County identifies at least one of the victims as being the spouse of 62-year-old Barbaray Clinkenbeard. It’s also alleged, according to the probable cause statement, that Clinkenbeard admitted that she had tried to poison the victims.

Clinkenbeard is formally charged with two counts each of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. She remains being held without bond.

Clinkenbeard’s trial is currently set to begin on Monday, January 5th.