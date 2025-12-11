Camdenton Community Center Foundation In – Building On The Way

Anticipation is building in Camdenton with considerable progress being reported on what will soon be a new community center.

“The dirt’s moved. The concrete floor is in. The building arrives Monday and they start erecting. We’ll have her framed in and hopefully before Christmas,” says City Administrator Jeff Hooker.

Mayor John McNabb says after years of planning, it’s now becoming a reality for all, “It’s going to be a really great thing for the community, opportunity to bring people together in so many different ways.”

The Camdenton Community Center is being put up right next to the city swimming pool.

The city is also taking applications to find someone to manage, both, the center and the pool. Details are available on the city’s website.