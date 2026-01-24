Serious Injuries, Pending DWI Following Early-Morning Accident in Miller County

A Montreal, Missouri, man is seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning (Jan. 24) just south of Forgotten Lane near Eldon in Miller County.

The highway patrol says the 23-year-old failed to negotiate a curve sending the pick-up off the road. He overcorrected sending the pick-up back across the center before it crossed back over and went off the right side of the road a second time and hit a tree.

The man was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

He also faces pending charges of failing to drive on the right side of the road, failing to register a motor vehicle and DWI.