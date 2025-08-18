3-Year-Old Boy Presumed Drowned at Lake of the Ozarks

A 3-year-old boy from Tuscumbia is presumed dead after apparently drowning at Lake of the Ozarks.

The highway patrol says it happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon at the 4.8 mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm when the youngster entered the water from the back of an anchored boat and failed to resurface.

Online reports indicate that the boy apparently removed a life jacket before going into the water and, according to the highway patrol, his body has not yet been recovered as of 10:00 Sunday night.

KRMS News will pass along additional details when released by the highway patrol which also does say that the next of kin has been notified.