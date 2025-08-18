Several Injured When Amtrak Train Hits Towed Unit Crossing the Tracks in Cass County

Six people riding an Amtrak train are injured when the train slammed into the towed unit of a vehicle trying to cross the tracks at a private drive and Route-58 in Cass County.

It happened around 5:00 Sunday afternoon.

Both drivers were uninjured. However, six of the Amtrak passengers, from Fulton and Jefferson City, suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

Damage to the train was described as moderate. It was apparently able to continue on its way while the vehicle pulling the towed unit had extensive damage.