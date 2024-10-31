$40,000 Raised By Country Music Jamboree For 3 Lake Area Charities

And the winners are…the Lake Ozark Soccer Association, Wonderland Camp and State Fair Community College.

The Genuine Country Music Association held its board meeting Tuesday night announcing that the recent Jamboree was able to net $40,000 which is being split among the beneficiaries.

Of the $40,000…$25,000 is headed to the Lake Ozark Soccer Association, $10,000 to Wonderland Camp and the other $5,000 to State Fair Community College.

A check presentation date and time will be announced soon.

The G-C-M-A also announced its date for the next Jamboree which will fall on Sunday, October 12th, 2025.