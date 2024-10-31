Osage Beach Expands Budget Workshops From Three To Five

City officials in Osage Beach continue putting in some extra time with the budget process now expanding from the expected three budget workshops to five.

Among those keeping a close eye on the numbers being crunched together is City Administrator Devin Lake.

Lake says a new ratings system is being implemented to help identify priorities for each of the departments.

“Each of the department heads presented what their needs and wants were and gave specifics, went into a lot of detail about it, and then at the end of each fund, the board ranked those independently. And then whatever fell, number one, you know, we will, we will fund and then we will go down the line until the funds are gone.”

The fourth of the five budget workshops was held on Monday with one more still to come before the final requested numbers are presented for final consideration by the board of aldermen.