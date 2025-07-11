4th Of July Weekend Was Busy But Not Overwhelming Says OB PIO

The lake area was busy over the July 4th holiday weekend with lots of traffic…lots of visitors…and the restaurants and drinking establishments were full…but it could’ve been worse.

That’s according to Osage Beach Public Information Officer and Marketing Director Jayme Rutledge speaking on KRMS who says, by comparison to some years in the past, relative calm seemed to be a theme over the holiday.

“For the most part, I think everything remained under control. We did have a few isolated incidents here and there, but for as far as I understand, everybody is still in one piece.”

As for Rutledge, her stint with the city officially came to an end after 10 months on Thursday. Holly Jarvis is now filling the P-I-O role for Osage Beach.